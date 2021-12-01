‘TurningMinds’ launched to train in AI, machine learning

Hyderabad

01 December 2021 19:57 IST

International School of Engineering (INSOFE) and Soothsayer Analytics, USA, have launched TuringMinds.Ai with a goal to establish Centers of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for their clients across industries.

A statement said that since 2014, Soothsayer Analytics, USA, has been helping several organisations learn and adapt AI technology to come up with powerful predictions, optical outcomes, and intuitive insights that help the organisation develop a competitive edge in the global market. INSOFE is a leading data science education and research institute that offers Bachelor’s, Master’s, Certification, and Doctoral degrees to students from diverse education disciplines. Both have now decided to combine their dual strengths.

INSOFE is the only private education institute whose data science training is counted as first semester credits and gets students a lateral entry to Master’s degrees at several renowned colleges and universities in Canada, Europe, and USA, the statement added.

