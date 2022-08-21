Tune in to GHMC’s concert across 75 parks today

ADVERTISEMENT

Morning walkers across 75 parks within the purview of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will be entertained by musical concerts on Sunday, as part of the fortnight-long celebrations of the 75 years of Indian Independence, as declared by the Telangana government.

The performances will be held between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. As per the schedule announced, violin will be played in 20 parks, flute in 18 parks, veena in eight parks, sitar in 12 parks, shehnai in two, santoor in three parks, Nada Swaram in four parks, while mridangam, mandolin, keyboard, clarinet, Carnatic keyboard, and Carnatic guitar will be played at one park each. A duet of Chitraveena and flute will also be played in one park, a statement informed.

Sunday is also the designated day for mass plantation as part of ‘Vanamahotsavam’ programme. A note from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, the mega plantation programme will see 45.28 lakh seedlings either planted or distributed.

The seedlings will be planted at 48 urban forest parks, as part of six multi-layer avenue plantations, 16 block plantations, and three instances of lake development. A total 1.82 lakh saplings will be distributed to the public through various platforms.