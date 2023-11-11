Tula Uma’s emotional outbursts against BJP kicks off political storm in Vemulawada constituency

November 11, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The emotional outburst by the disgruntled former Karimnagar Zilla Parishad chairperson Tula Uma against the BJP for replacing her with former Maharashtra Governor and Union Minister Ch Vidyasagar Rao’s son, Dr. Ch. Vikas Rao, as the party candidate from Vemulawada Assembly seat set off a political storm.

Ms. Uma is known as a close follower of BJP State Election Campaign Committee chairman and Huzurabad MLA Etala Rajender. She joined the BJP along with Mr. Rajender, parting ways with the ruling BRS in 2021.

Seething with anger at the way the BJP leadership replaced her at the “eleventh hour” from the Vemulawada Assembly seat on the last day of filing of nominations on Friday, an aggrieved Ms. Uma slammed the BJP local leadership accusing it of showing its callous disregard for empowerment of BCs and women.

She came down heavily on the BJP leaders including the party national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay holding them “responsible” for denial of the B-Form to her despite announcement of her name in the fourth list of the party candidates for the November 30 Assembly polls.

She tore into the BJP leadership charging the party with acting contrary to its claims on fighting family rule and dynastic politics.

“The way I was replaced without even any intimation at the last minute exposed the hollowness of the tall claims of the BJP of making a person from Backward Classes community as Chief Minister if the party is voted to power in Telangana,” she rued while speaking to the media in Vemulawada on Friday night.

With her eyes filled with tears, she said, “Till my last breath I will continue to fight against the Gadi (feudal) rule, teach a lesson to Doralu (feudal lords) and uphold the self-respect of Bahujan (marginalised sections)”.

I had fought for the rights of Beedi workers, farm labourers and the toiling masses during my association with the revolutionary movement in the past. Some undesirable elements are carrying out misinformation campaign against me at the behest of feudal forces who are averse to empowerment of Bahujans, she said dismissing the allegations of her political opponents over her “Janashakti naxal background.”

Meanwhile, the Congress party candidate from Vemulawada Assembly seat Adi Srinivas met Ms. Uma in the temple town on Friday night. He reportedly expressed his solidarity with Ms. Uma and sought her support for his victory in the November 30 Assembly polls, sources said.

The ruling BRS local leaders also called on Ms. Uma to convince her to rejoin her parent party.