Tukaram gets sponsor

Amgoth Tukaram, aiming to scale Mt. Aconcagua in South America, got financial support to the tune of ₹6.12 lakh from Vikasa Tarangini Trust of Tridandi Jeeyar Swamyji.

The 21-year-old Tukaram, a native of Tekkelapally tanda of Yacharam mandal in Rangareddy district, will launch his ninth mountaineering adventure on Mt. Aconcagua on January 5.

“Youth should dream and aim high to become achievers. Success will not elude them if they are steadfast and determined to succeed,” said Ramachandrudu, Special Representative of Telangana government in New Delhi.

“Tukaram is a symbol of determination, hard work and perseverance,” he said.

He also appealed to the State and the Central governments to recognise the mountaineer’s feats and extend all possible help.

For his part, Tukaram sought the blessings Chinna Jeeyar Swamyji in his pursuit of yet another new goal.

He said his early days in NCC spurred his drive towards mountaineering and hopes to join the armed forces.

Among those who conveyed their best wishes to the mountaineer were Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Ahobila Ramanuja Jeeyar, Lachiram Bhukya (IRS member) SC Corporation, MD, Telangana, Thavurya Naik (IRS), and A. Sudhakar Rao, former MD of REDCO.