Tudum Debba demands transfer of tribal welfare commissioner

The Adivasi Hakkula Porata Samiti, also known as Tudum Debba, on Wednesday demanded the transfer of Tribal Welfare Commissioner, within 15 days.

The organisation, representing Adivasis in Telangana, accused him of working against the interest of aboriginal tribes.

Tudum Debba honorary president and former MLA Soyam Bapu Rao also announced that the organisation will hold protest dharnas at all mandal headquarters in erstwhile undivided Adilabad district on January 4.

“Respective Tahsildars will be handed over copies of GOs 108, 130 and 80 with regard to status of Lambada during the protest programme to make them aware that the latter is not a tribe,” he said.

“We will request the officials not to issue Agency Area certificates to Lambadas based on these GOs. Copies of the GOs will also be handed over to concerned Revenue Divisional Officers and Collectors on January 12,” he added. Mr. Bapu Rao appealed to Adivasis not to indulge in violence even if it is in retaliation. “We are being provoked to take up violence which will result only in dilution of our movement,” he said.

Tudum Debba State vice-president Siddaboina Laxminarayana, Adivasi Teachers Federation president Anaka Devender were among those who attended.

Mr. Laxminarayana recounted the manner in which Lambadas were purportedly included in the list of STs.