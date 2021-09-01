Three of family hacked to death in Warangal

Curious onlookers at the murder spot in Warangal on Wednesday.

01 September 2021

Dispute between two siblings over clearing ₹1.2 crore debt

A dispute between two siblings over clearing ₹1.2 crore debt arising out of joint business resulted in triple murder when one of them along with his accomplices attacked the other’s family at L.B. Nagar in Warangal city, 160 kms from here, on Wednesday.

Death was instant for cattle trader Mohammed Chand Pasha, his wife Sabera Begum and brother-in-law Khaleel in the macabre attack carried out in the early hours.

Pasha’s two sons Shahid and Sameer sustained critical injuries. They were being treated as inpatients at a hospital.

Pasha’s family was fast asleep inside the house when his younger brother Shafi, accompanied by his associates, allegedly entered inside by cutting open doors using a petrol saw chain, said Warangal ACP Kalkota Giridhar.

Before the cattle trader’s family members could react, the gang attacked them indiscriminately with sharp-edged weapons leaving three of them dead.

Warangal Police Commissioner Tarun Joshi and DCP (Central) K. Pushpa visited the spot and took stock of the situation.

Crime Laboratory Ultimate Evidence System (CLUES) team was rushed to the crime scene to collect scientific evidence. Hunt was launched for the accused. Within a few hours, six suspects were picked up and were being grilled.

Pasha, Shafi and Gaffar are siblings, and into cattle trade. The latter got separated seven years and was living independently. The other two brothers continued the business but got into debts to the tune of ₹1.20 crore.

Differences cropped up between the two siblings over who should clear the debts. Pasha got his daughter married while the two sons were helping him in the business. Shafi had three daughters and two of them got married.

The dispute over repayment of debts had been triggering altercations between the two siblings, the ACP said.