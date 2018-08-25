‘TTDP will decide next government in State’

The TDP is still a force to reckon with and it would decide the formation of government in Telangana after next Assembly elections, said the Telangana TDP leaders addressing a protest demonstration here on Saturday.

The party organized a massive rally and public meeting here demanding a steel factory at Bayyaram as promised in the Bifurcation Act.

Addressing the gathering, TDP leaders L. Ramana, E. Peddi Reddy, Garikapati Mohan Rao, Naama Nageswar Rao, Ravula Chandraskehar Reddy, Revuri Prakash Reddy and a host of others reminded how the TDP empowered the BCs, SC and STs by according them proportionate political representation after decades of independence. “The TDP is not gone. It is there and will be there with people fighting for their rights,” they said.

The TDP leaders lashed out at the ruling TRS party and accused Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao of failing to pursue the promised steel factory. The factory would result in development of the district and create 10,000 jobs for local tribals. “Now the TRS having failed to get the promised delivered by the Centre is now trying to hoodwink people by talking about the feasibility of the steel plant here,” Mr. Naama Nageswar Rao said.

Mr. Garikapati Mohan Rao said the iron ore at Bayyaram was spread over 1.47 lakh acres and it was illegally mined by the mining mafia for decades. The Bayyaram is most suitable for setting up the steel plant as there was availability of water, coal and power.

Mr. Revuri Prakash Reddy said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was more focused on making his son chief minister than delivering the promises he made to the people of Telangana. Majority of the promises made in manifesto remained undelivered till date. People should question the TRS leaders when they come seeking votes about the pending double bedroom housing, drinking water and land to dalits and tribals among others.

The TDP leaders said the party would play a key role in next elections and in formation of government in Telangana. The party had got loyal cadre in all Assembly constituencies and it would win reasonably good numbers of seats whenever the elections are held.

Earlier in the day, the leaders garlanded the statue of B R Ambedkar and took out a rally in the Bayyaram town.