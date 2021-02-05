TSWREIS, TTWREIS invite applications

HYDERABAD

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) invite applications from eligible boys and girls for admission to first year undergraduate courses of BA/B.Com/BBA/B.Sc degree courses (English).

Eligibility

Candidates appearing for Intermediate second year exams in 2021-22 and those who have passed out Intermediate or its equivalent exam in the year 2021 (with a minimum of 40% marks) are eligible to apply for TGUGCET-2021 - Telangana Gurukulam Under Graduate Common Entrance Test.

Interested students can visit websites: www.tswreis.in and www.tgtwgurukulam. telangana.gov.in for prospectus and online application. Online applications can be submitted from February 5.

Last date

The last date for uploading of applications is March 5. TGUGCET-2021 entrance exam will be conducted on April 25, a release said.