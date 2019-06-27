TSWREIS, TTWREIS counselling rescheduled

The Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions’ Societies has rescheduled the counselling for physical and life sciences courses to July 2, and for commerce and arts courses to July 3.
Counselling for tribal candidates for B.Sc (MPC/MPCs/MSCs/BZC/MbZC) has been rescheduled to be conducted on July 2 and counselling for admission into social and tribal welfare residential degree colleges has been rescheduled in view of the ICAR entrance exam.
Interested candidates are advised to visit https://www.tswreis.in or http://tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in for revised counselling schedule and other relevant details.
