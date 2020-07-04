HyderabadHyderabad 04 July 2020 22:32 IST
TSWREIS online classes on Yadagiri channel from July 6
The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) will air teaching lessons through the Doordarshan Yadagiri channel for degree, Intermediate and school students from July 6.
TSWREIS secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar, in a statement here, said online classes would be held for 30 minutes from 1.30 p.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Classes for degree students would be held from July 6 to 18 followed by Intermediate students from July 21 to 31 and for school students from August 3 to 11. Classes will be conducted by selected trained teachers in all key subjects.
