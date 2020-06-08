TSWRDC student gets selected for virtual exchange fellowship

As the education sector continues to grapple with the crisis triggered by coronavirus pandemic, digital technology has made it possible for P Divyasri, a B.Sc (MZC) first year student of the Palvancha-based Telangana Social Welfare Residential Degree College (TSWRDC) to participate in a “Virtual International Fellowship” from her home.

She is one among 40 first year undergraduates of the TSWRDCs in the State selected for Virtual Exchange Fellowship (VEF) of two weeks’ duration being organised by the International Association of Students in Economics and Commercial Sciences (AIESEC). All the 40 students were selected based on their performance in an English proficiency test and interview held online in May during the lockdown.

The VEF encompasses online seminars involving participants from England, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Pakistan, Peru and Bahrain. It is focused on seven themes including Cross Cultural Interaction and Leadership.

“I am participating in the online seminars as part of the VEF using my father’s smartphone from our home at Shantinagar in Wyra mandal,” said Divyasri. It is quite interesting and enlightening to interact with delegates from other countries as part of VEF, she told The Hindu.

This has become possible due to the digital initiatives introduced by Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) Secretary R S Praveen Kumar, she said.

I am grateful to our College Principal R Venkati and lecturer in English S Pavani for helping me actively participate in the ongoing VEF programme slated to end on June 14, she remarked.