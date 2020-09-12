TSWB chairman thanks KCR for ban on registration of Waqf properties

HYDERABAD

TS Waqf Board (TSWB) Chairman Mohammed Saleem on Saturday expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for announcing a ban on registration of Waqf properties.

Mr. Saleem was addressing the media at Haj House where he described the announcement as significant.

He reiterated that there are 33,929 Waqf institutions in the State, translating into 77,538 acres of land. Out of this, 57,423 acres have been encroached. Mr. Saleem said that efforts were underway to protect Waqf land parcels and the board has issued notices to encroachers under Section 54 of the Waqf Act of 1995. He added that the board is involved in as many as 2,000 cases that are being dealt in different courts of law.

Mr. Saleem said that once a land parcel is declared as Waqf, it cannot be mortgaged or alienated.