TSSPDCL cautions consumers against fraudulent calls

HYDERABAD

29 July 2021 21:04 IST

After collecting details of banks accounts, credit and debit cards of power consumers miscreants are withdrawing the money illegally from consumers’ accounts

Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL or Southern Discom) has cautioned its consumers against falling prey to fraudulent phone calls and messages in the name of power bill dues.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Chairman and Managing Director of TSSPDCL G. Raghuma Reddy said it had come to their notice that some unscrupulous elements were sending fraudulent messages and making phone calls to electricity consumers in the guise of pending bills. They were threatening to disconnect power supply overnight if the ‘due’ amount was not cleared instantly.

After collecting details of banks accounts, credit and debit cards of power consumers the miscreants were withdrawing the money illegally from the consumers’ accounts. Mr. Reddy clarified that employees of the Discom would never collect the bank account or credit/debit card details except enquiring about the payment receipts and the Discom would not sent any website link through sms. He explained that the Discom would only send the details of bills issued, payment made and about possible power supply interruptions to its consumers. The consumers could access information on bills and arrears on its website www.tssouthernpower.com or TSSPDCL mobile app. They could also register complaints online or contacting the section officers concerned for redressal of grievance.

The Southern Discom CMD appealed to consumers not to share their bank account, debit or credit card details to anybody and not to follow any suspicious links for payment of electricity bills. He suggested them to register complaints with the police on coming across any such suspicious acts. Recently, a retired judge of the High Court was duped of nearly ₹46,000 in the same fashion. A case was registered with the Banjara Hills police following a complaint.