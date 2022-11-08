TSSP constable dies as rifle goes off in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district

ADVERTISEMENT

A constable of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP), on sentry duty at Koutala Police Station in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, died when his service weapon apparently went off accidentally in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 29-year-old S. Rajani Kumar, constable of the 13 th Battalion, TSSP, Gudipet, Mancherial district.

The exact cause of the incident could not be ascertained immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bullet pierced through the chin of the constable and the latter was found in a pool of blood at the sentry post by other policemen, who rushed to the spot on hearing the gunshot in the small hours of the day, sources added.

The grievously injured constable was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kagaznagar from where he was shifted to a multi-specialty hospital in Karimnagar following deterioration of his health condition.

He was declared brought dead on arrival at the hospital in Karimnagar.

Police said a case has been registered at Koutala police station and a detailed investigation is underway from all angles, including “misfire” and “self-inflicted” bullet injury, if any, behind the incident.