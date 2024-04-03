GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TSRTC’s publicity campaign to highlight doorstep delivery of Bhadradri kalyana talambralu

April 03, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Karimnagar Regional Manager N Sucharitha on Wednesday released the publicity poster of the State-owned Corporation’s initiative for home delivery of the “Bhadradri kalyana talambralu.”

The TSRTC has made arrangements for doorstep delivery of the talambralu of the ensuing Sri Sitaramachandra Kalyanotsavam — the annual fete which will be held at Bhadrachalam (abode of Lord Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy) in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on April 17, 2024 — through the corporation’s cargo and parcel service.

According to a press release, those interested can avail the service by paying ₹151 at TSRTC’s cargo booking counters or through marketing executives from April 4 to April 18, 2024. For further details visit TSRTC’s website: www.tsrtclogistics.in or call 8125459004.

