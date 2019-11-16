TSRTC workers’ continuance difficulteven if they join voluntarily: MD

Two days after ‘striking TSRTC workers’ expressed their readiness for negotiations, the corporation said even if the striking workers resumed duties voluntarily, it would be difficult to take a decision on their continuance.

In an affidavit submitted to the Telangana High Court, corporation MD in-charge Sunil Sharma stated that workers had destabilised the State with their strike for over 40 days and created problems for themselves. Observing that going on strike even on flimsy grounds had become a trend with workers, the MD stated that statistics establish that TSRTC workers went on strike frequently than any other corporation or government employees.

The corporation would be sending wrong signals if doors were opened to TSRTC employees to join at their will and wish even after they had gone on strike at their whims and fancies, the affidavit said. “This will affect overall discipline in the industry and also provoke and incite employees in other sectors as well,” Mr. Sharma stated.

Noting that the ongoing strike was being used as a tool for the benefit of a few union leaders, the MD said that it was not in the interest of or for the welfare of workers. “The unions through their leaders and leaders of the rival political parties are threatening, intimidating and trying to terrorise the authority”, Mr. Sharma said in the affidavit.

The strike created an atmosphere of general indiscipline and insubordination and the situation seemed to be spiralling out of control, he added. “The union leaders appear to have been actuated by an oblique motive destabilising the government, with the connivance of the opposition parties,” Mr. Sharma stated.

Observing that there was no animosity on the corporation’s part, the MD said only because of the adamant and egoistic nature of a few individuals of the unions all TSRTC workers were being subjected to hardship. There were nearly 50 corporations in Telangana. If TSRTC workers were merged with the government, employees of other corporations too would start pressing similar demand, the affidavit said.

The courts had often held that the right to strike was a key weapon in the armoury of workers but it was not one of the fundamental rights recognised by the Constitution, the MD said.