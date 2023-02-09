ADVERTISEMENT

TSRTC Warangal region to operate 123 special buses during Maha Shivaratri festivities

February 09, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

The Warangal region of the TSRTC will operate 123 special buses to various pilgrim centres in connection with the ensuing Maha Shivaratri festivities from February 17 to 19.

The public transport entity will ply the special buses to Kaleshwaram, Palakurthy, Ramappa, Vemulawada, Komuravelli, Mettugutta and Kuravi during the three-days on regular ticket fares, according to a press release.

Additional buses will also be pressed into service depending on requirement to cater to the rush of pilgrims during the Maha Shivaratri festival slated for February 18.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For more details, dial: 9959226056 (Hanamkonda bus station) and 9959226057 (Warangal bus station).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US