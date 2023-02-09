TSRTC Warangal region to operate 123 special buses during Maha Shivaratri festivities

February 09, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - WARANGAL

The Warangal region of the TSRTC will operate 123 special buses to various pilgrim centres in connection with the ensuing Maha Shivaratri festivities from February 17 to 19.

The public transport entity will ply the special buses to Kaleshwaram, Palakurthy, Ramappa, Vemulawada, Komuravelli, Mettugutta and Kuravi during the three-days on regular ticket fares, according to a press release.

Additional buses will also be pressed into service depending on requirement to cater to the rush of pilgrims during the Maha Shivaratri festival slated for February 18.

For more details, dial: 9959226056 (Hanamkonda bus station) and 9959226057 (Warangal bus station).