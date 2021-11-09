TSRTC to send legal notice to ride hailing app, actor

Advertisement ‘tarnishing’ the image of TSRTC under criticism

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation will send a legal notice to actor Allu Arjun and ride hailing app Rapido for ‘tarnishing’ the image of the corporation in an advertisement, according to an official statement released on Tuesday.

“Demeaning TSRTC will neither be tolerated by the TSRTC management nor by the commuters, admirers and our own and retired employees. Further, the Managing Director said, in fact actors should act in the advertisements which promote public transport for a better and environmentally cleaner society,” the statement reads.

According to the TSRTC, the advertisement, with Mr Arjun in it, is available on YouTube, and has been criticised by passengers and those who support the TSRTC and retired employees.

“The TSRTC is in the service of the common man and it will send legal notice to the actor and to the firm which is promoting the advertisement. It is pertinent to mention here that cases have been already registered against those putting up stickers and pamphlets in buses and bus stations and also on those who are spitting pan, gutkha in buses and outside,” the statement reads.

TSRTC Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar requested influential people, including celebrities, not to promote content which is ‘detrimental to public transportation and public good’.