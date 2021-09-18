TSRTC to ply 565 special buses for immersion

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will be pressing into service 565 special buses for the those participating in the Ganesh idol immersion procession scheduled on Sunday.

The transport juggernaut has informed that buses will be plied on as many as 31 routes. Some of these are Basheerbagh to Kachiguda, Basheerbagh to Ramnagar, Old MLA Quarters to Kothapet, Old MLA Quarters to L.B. Nagar, Old MLA Quarters to Vanasthalipuram, Old MLA Quarters to Midhani, TTD Kalyana Mandapam (Liberty) to Uppal, Indira Park to Uppal, Indira Park to Secunderabad Station, Indira Park to Risala Bazaar, Indira Park to ECIL Crossroads, Indira Park to Secunderabad Station, Indira Park to Jambagh, Lakdikapul to Toli Chowki, Lakdikapul/Khairtabad to BHEL via MP, Lakdikapul/Khairtabad to Kondapur.

The TSRTC will post the depot managers of Bandlaguda and Midhani at the PCR law and order main control room.

Officers will be available from 8 a.m. on Sunday till the immersion concludes. These officers will coordinate with police in connection with operation of buses at the joint control rooms which will be at NTR Marg, Gandhi Marg Outpost at Tank Bund, and the control room in Basheerbagh.

Officers will also be available at the control rooms in different police jurisdiction zones.