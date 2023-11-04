ADVERTISEMENT

TSRTC to operate special bus from Vemulawada to Arunachala Hill in Tamil Nadu on November 25

November 04, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The TSRTC will operate a special super luxury bus from the famous temple town of Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district to Arunachala Hill in Tamil Nadu on November 25 for the ‘Arunachala Giri Pradakshina’ on the occasion of Karthika Pournami, a TSRTC press release said.

The bus will start from the Vemulawada bus stand at 8 p.m. on November 25, reach Karimnagar at 9 p.m. and then head for Arunachala Hill, where it will reach at 8 p.m. the next day.

It will cover the famous Kanipakam Sri Vinayaka Swamy temple in Chittoor district and Sri Mahalakshmi temple in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on the route.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Giri Pradashina, the bus will start from Arunachala Hill at 5 p.m. on November 27 and reach Sri Alampur Jogulamba temple on November 28 morning, where passengers can have darshan. It will reach Karimnagar at 6 p.m. the same day.

Fare per person has been fixed at ₹4,500. For reservation of seats, visit TSRTC website www.tsrtconline.in. For further details contact: 9959225926, 7382851826.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US