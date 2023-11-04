HamberMenu
TSRTC to operate special bus from Vemulawada to Arunachala Hill in Tamil Nadu on November 25

November 04, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The TSRTC will operate a special super luxury bus from the famous temple town of Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district to Arunachala Hill in Tamil Nadu on November 25 for the ‘Arunachala Giri Pradakshina’ on the occasion of Karthika Pournami, a TSRTC press release said.

The bus will start from the Vemulawada bus stand at 8 p.m. on November 25, reach Karimnagar at 9 p.m. and then head for Arunachala Hill, where it will reach at 8 p.m. the next day.

It will cover the famous Kanipakam Sri Vinayaka Swamy temple in Chittoor district and Sri Mahalakshmi temple in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on the route.

After the Giri Pradashina, the bus will start from Arunachala Hill at 5 p.m. on November 27 and reach Sri Alampur Jogulamba temple on November 28 morning, where passengers can have darshan. It will reach Karimnagar at 6 p.m. the same day.

Fare per person has been fixed at ₹4,500. For reservation of seats, visit TSRTC website www.tsrtconline.in. For further details contact: 9959225926, 7382851826.

