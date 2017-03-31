TSRTC to lease out lands to IOCL petrol bunks

more-in

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has decided to give vacant lands on lease in order to mobilise additional commercial income to the corporation from various sources.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between TSRTC MD G.V. Ramana Rao, Exective Director, Revenue and Secretary D. Venu and IOCL, TAPSO GM Dipak Das to this effect.

About 28 vacant lands would be given on a 20-year lease to IOCL for running petrol bunks on a monthly rental basis and this would earn corporation ₹ 1.4 crore additional income.

The TSRTC also took a decision to run these petrol bunks independently and this would also get additional income totalling ₹ 4 crore per annum.