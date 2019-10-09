RTC staff to intensify strike

As the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation stir entered the fifth day on Wednesday, the TSRTC Joint Action Committee vowed to intensify the strike and reiterated its stand of removing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from power.

Deliberations between TSRTC JAC leaders Ashwathama Reddy, K Raji Reddy, Thomas Reddy and several others with political parties such as BJP, Congress, Telangana Jana Samithi and left parties went on for hours at the Press Club in Somajiguda. With the CM declaring that the staff had ‘self-dismissed’ themselves and deciding to accord stage-carriage permit to private players, the JAC decided to call a state-wide bandh. The unions decided to meet Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan. The JAC is also exploring legal avenues to deal with the CM’s announcement. Touching upon the meeting outcome, TSRTC JAC leader Thomas Reddy said, “We have constituted a five-member legal team which will thoroughly look into the situation. Further, the have resolved to call a state-wide bandh. We will have rallies in each depot. The date will be decided after a round table meeting tomorrow. We supported KCR for Sakala Janula Samme. Now, we will do the same to remove him from power.” The bandh is likely to be within a fortnight.

TJS leader M. Kodandaram pointed out that ‘self-dismissal’, as a management concept, did not exist.