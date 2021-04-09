TSRTC staff to be vaccinated

HYDERABAD

09 April 2021 22:39 IST

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will embark on a massive vaccination drive, and cover workers aged 45 years and above. An estimated 28,000 staff members will get vaccinated in the next four days, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said at a virtual meeting on Friday.

The TSRTC runs 97 depots across the State. The drive will cover 70 to 80 workers from each depot daily.

Depot managers have been given the responsibility of appointing a liaison officer who will ensure the safety of workers.

Advertising

Advertising

Workers have been directed to carry their Aadhaar cards. They will be provided transportation from the respective depots to health centres.

Executive directors and regional managers have been asked to visit depots to monitor the jab drive.

Meanwhile, in an effort to instil confidence in workers, TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma was administered the vaccine at the Urban PHC in Mallapur. Workers of Kushaiguda depot were also vaccinated on Friday.