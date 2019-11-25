TSRTC staff strike gives a boost to auto-cracy in city

In the recent history of Hyderabad, there was hardly, if ever, such a great demand for autorickshaw services as it was in the past 50-odd days with public transportation having come to a halt, after employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) launched a strike on October 5.

Even the seven-seater autorickshaws, which are banned in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, have been plying freely.

Making the most of the windfall (read: TSRTC staff strike), autorickshaw drivers have been charging exorbitant fares with little to no consideration for the common man’s plight.

For short distances, the drivers demand anywhere between ₹50 and ₹150 and unlike other metropolitan cities, the autorickshaw drivers here do not run by meter. In case they do agree to go by the meter, one has to pay an extra amount at the end of the trip.

“Autowallahs have completely forgotten that meters exist; flat rates are fixed everywhere,” said C.R. Ashish, a research scholar from Osmania University.

For someone who paid ₹250 to travel all the way to Warangal by air-conditioned bus, Mr. Ashish coughs up at least ₹150 by autorickshaw from his Safilguda residence till the Uppal bus stop. “Thanks to officials turning a blind eye, commuters are forced to shell out extra,” he said, adding that fare regulation is the need of the hour.

Hard bargain

Those disagreeing to pay the exorbitant fares have to spend a lot of time haggling with the autorickshaw drivers. At the NMDC bus stop, homemaker Vattam Radhika was seen negotiating with an autorickshaw driver who demanded ₹300 for an 11-km ride.

“I won’t spend such a huge amount for that distance. I don’t have a smartphone to book an autorickshaw online like my brother usually does. I will wait here for a bus,” the Humayun Nagar resident said, waving off another autorickshaw driver looking for a passenger. She had to reach the Secunderabad railway station to catch a train to Khammam. A few minutes later, she boarded a Secunderabad-bound SETWIN bus which cost her ₹20.

If one were to go by the fare notification issued by Andhra Pradesh government before the State bifurcation in 2014, Ms. Radhika’s autorickshaw trip would have ideally cost her around ₹120.

On February 14, 2014, the Transport Department had fixed a minimum fare of ₹20 for the first 1.6 km by the meter and ₹11 for every additional kilometre.

Waiting charges for every minute was fixed at 50 paise and the passenger had to pay 1.5 times the normal fare for the vehicles engaged between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. However, the orders on the fare remain only on paper with the Transport department failing to crack the whip on the extortionist tendency of the operators.

“We cannot survive on the meter fare fixed by the government five years ago. Fuel prices are increasing and the cost of living too has gone up,” said S. Yadaiah, an autorickshaw driver from Dilsukhnagar. Thirty years ago, Yadaiah migrated to the city from the neighbouring Yacharam, but takes an autorickshaw on rent to drive. “I have to pay ₹300 rent to the vehicle owner and ₹200 for fuel every day,” he said.

Another driver, Shaik Mujjid, puts the blame on passengers for not asking for a metered ride. “In the past eight years, I have not come across anyone who asked me to turn on the meter,” he said. Many others maintain that they are losing passengers to cab and auto hailing apps.

A senior Transport official said frequent drives are undertaken to check the menace of overchargng. Additional CP (Traffic) Anil Kumar said cases are registered against unruly drivers under relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act on the complaint of passengers.