TSRTC staff entrusted with milk supply face problems

Employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation tasked with transporting milk cans to different locations in the State have been facing problems reporting to duty, with police stopping them from reaching their destinations on account of lockdown.

Beginning March 24, TSRTC’s Depot Goods Transport vehicles have been ferrying milk cans from Vijaya Dairy in Lalapet several places. DGTs are usually used to transport spare parts from zonal workshops to respective depots.

For instance, on Thursday, the TSRTC earmarked as many as 29 DGTs for transporting milk cans. Additionally, five vehicles per depot are on standby in case of any emergency.

Speaking to The Hindu, Divisional Manager Secunderabad Sudha P said, “Several RTC employees have been facing problems in reporting to work as they are being stopped by police. It becomes difficult for them to explain that they are only going to respective depots to work. Every depot has around 15 employees such as drivers, mechanics and electricians, working. For buses to run, staff has to come.”

An officer said that the confusion over turning back TSRTC employees could stem from the fact that since public transport – including TSRTC buses – have been directed to not ply the roads, police are instructing employees of the transport juggernaut reporting to work to stop.