TSRTC set to roll out ‘Singareni Darshan’ package tour

December 26, 2022 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The TSRTC is all set to formally roll out a package tour christened “Singareni Darshan” to the coal belt region in Peddapalli and Mancherial districts from December 28, 2022.

The day-long tour would be organised every Saturday from Jubilee bus station in Secunderabad between 6 am and 11.45 pm.

The tour will cover the coal hub of Godavarikhani and offers a grand view of an underground coal mine and an opencast mine, the mines rescue station, and the Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) at Jaipur in Mancherial district, TSRTC sources said.

The fare per person is ₹1850 from Secunderabad and ₹1050 from Karimnagar. Those who book the tickets for Singareni Darshan up to January 31, 2023, will get a concession of ₹250 on the prescribed fares.

The package tour allows the visitors to familiarise themselves with the glorious history of the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) operating in the coal-rich Pranahita-Godavari Valley in Telangana and the whole gamut of coal mining operations.

In a statement, TSRTC Karimnagar Regional Manager Khusro Shah Khan said, “Those interested can book their tickets on the TSRTC website www.tsrtconline.in and at the reservation counters in all bus stations as well as the Authorised Ticket Booking (ATB) Agents.