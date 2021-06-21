Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has resumed its inter-State bus services to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka from Monday morning. The bus services would be run in tune with the lockdown guidelines in those States. According to officials, bus services to AP would be run between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day and to Karnataka from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Buses to Karnataka would be run to all areas except to Bengaluru. Bus services to AP include 35 to Kurnool, 17 to Vijayawada, 10 to Srisailam and 1 to Adoni.
TSRTC resumes buses to AP, Karnataka
June 21, 2021 21:29 IST
