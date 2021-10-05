TSRTC opens four cells for Dasara operations

The cells will function round the clock, says RTC MD

Gearing up for the Dasara season, the TSRTC has set up four communication cells in Hyderabad regarding special operations of buses to help the travelling public.

TSRTC MD V.C.Sajjanar and Chairman Bajireddi Goverdhan in a statement issued here on Tuesday said the communication cells would start functioning round the clock from Wednesday. The cells are established at Rathifile Bus Station (Ph.No.9959226154), Koti Bus Station (Ph.No.9959226160), Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (Ph.No.9959226257) and Jubilee Bus Station (Ph.No.9959226246). They will be work till October 14.

For the convenience of general public, the above communication cells will give information like timings, destination, and fares to the people who want to travel to villages. The information from where buses are going to villages like L.B.Nagar X roads, Uppal X Roads, Jubilee Bus Stand and Aramghar would be provided.

There is a special package for more than 30 members like in a colony if they are going to the same place, they can get information from the above communication cells and book buses from nearest depots. Labour contractors who have workers working with them and if they are going to the same place, they can coordinate with these communication cells and can book buses from nearest depots. Students from who are going to the same place they can also book the buses after taking information from these communication cells. The uniqueness of TSRTC is that the buses will pick up from their chosen place.

At the places like L.B. Nagar X Roada, Uppal X Roads, Jubilee Bus Station, Aramghar and Kukatpally, TSRTC officers would be physically present to monitor these special operations. For these places sufficient police bandobust would be available for ensuring that people do not use private vehicles, as passenger safety is paramount, they said.