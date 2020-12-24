TSRTC on the front line, but in dire need of help

Despite the resumption of TSRTC services, occupancy continues to remain low.

HYDERABAD

24 December 2020 23:54 IST

As 2020 draws to a close, it has been a bumpy ride for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). From inheriting a loss of revenue from 2019’s workers strike to buses going off the roads due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and from fewer buses being procured to a steep dip in occupancy, the transport juggernaut is braving odds, even as its staff has remained on the front line fighting the pandemic.

Transporting warriors

At a time when lockdown was clamped across the State, and stringent restrictions of public movement were in place, the TSRTC was busy not only transporting frontline warriors, such as hospital staff, to their places of work, but also helping migrant workers reach railways stations so that they could board Shramik special trains.

According to data obtained by means of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the TSRTC pressed into service several buses and clocked 3,278 trips for migrant workers. Further, it made as many as 7,173 trips on 37 routes so that hospital staff could reach their places of work. An additional 6,062 trips were made on 30 routes to transport sanitation staff. Another 2,503 trips were made to move Secretariat staff.

Advertising

Advertising

A silver lining

Launched on June 19, the TSRTC’s Parcel, Courier and Cargo (PCC) on the first day generated a revenue of only around ₹15,000. Six months later, it has generated a revenue of approximately ₹20 crore and has delivered over 14 lakh parcels. The per day revenue generation, on an average, is upwards of ₹14 lakh.

Lockdown revenue loss

After six months of being off the roads on account of the lockdown, TSRTC buses resumed services in the city on September 25, albeit with only 25% of its fleet strength. According to TSRTC staff, the lockdown caused a loss of revenue running into several crores per day. However, with reduced expenditure on fuel, the losses to some extent were ameliorated. Despite the resumption of services in the city, the occupancy continues to remain low. But while the TSRTC resumed its city operations and inter-district operations, a stalemate between the corporations of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh continued to affect its revenues. For example, there were no services between the two States during Dasara, considered to be the peak festival season. It was only in the first week of November that both the State transport undertakings signed a deal to resume inter-State services.

Decreasing fleet size

While Hyderabad and Bengaluru have approximately the same population, as compared to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), the TSRTC has a fleet much smaller in size. While the BMTC reportedly has 6,460 buses, the TSRTC’s Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ), per RTI data, has only 2,982. Not only this, the fleet size had decreased over the years. While in FY 2014-15 the GHZ had 3,811 buses, in FY 2019-2020 this number declined to 2,982.

Ageing fleet

Bus enthusiasts and transport researchers have time and again pointed out that the current fleet strength is inadequate. They have also pointed out that the TSRTC’s fleet is ageing as the average age of buses is around 9.56 lakh km., and several buses – approximately 150 – have crossed the 15 lakh km threshold.