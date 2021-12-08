TSRTC officials to travel by bus once a week

HYDERABAD

Officers and staff of the TSRTC will now have to travel by bus at least once a week, according to an official document.

The move is being touted as ‘Bus Day’ and will be observed every Thursday beginning on Thursday, December 12.

“To improve the quality of our services and to have personal feedback from commuters, it has been decided to declare every Thursday as ‘Bus Day’. On this day, all officers/employees working in the administrative offices shall travel only by our buses,” an excerpt reads.

