TSRTC mulling procuring new buses

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is mulling adding to its fleet of 9,732 buses.

TSRTC managing director V.C. Sajjanar on Saturday told The Hindu that no concrete plans have been drawn up yet, but the move is being deliberated. It is also unclear whether these buses would be pressed into service only in the Greater Hyderabad Zone, or would be used in other regions of the State as well. The number of buses required is also yet to be finalised.

Mr Sajjanar said that the TSRTC is considering issues such as mode of payment and how funds would be raised to buy the buses.

In August, the TSRTC stated that its per day revenue had peaked at ₹13.04 crore. However, the transport juggernaut is continuing to face losses, despite the TSRTC’s Parcel Cargo and Courier service doing well.