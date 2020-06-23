Hyderabad

TSRTC meet cancelled over virus scare

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD 23 June 2020 23:39 IST
Updated: 23 June 2020 23:39 IST

A meeting between officers of the State transport undertakings of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh scheduled for Tuesday was called off after it came to light that an officer’s wife tested positive for COVID-19, sources at the Bus Bhavan said.

Sources said the meeting was to discuss resumption of bus services run by Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporation and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). “WE got to know that the wife of a senior TSRTC officer tested positive. So, the meeting was cancelled,” said the source. Six employees of the section, headed by the officer, were directed to get tested. The reports are awaited. The second floor, where these employees work, was closed and sanitisation was in progress.

