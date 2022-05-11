TSRTC Mango Express delivers first consignment

Around 12,000 orders received so far

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)’s Mango Express delivered its first consignment of the famous Banganapalli mangoes. The recipients were M. Kiran Raja and Hema Kiran Raja, residents of Kausalya Colony in Bachupally.

According to the transport juggernaut, the Mango Express initiative looks promising as 12,000 orders have been received so far. Those interested to place an order can do so on ‘www.tsrtcparcel.in’ and in quantities of 5 kg, 10 kg and 15 kg, and even 10 tons. They can expect them to be delivered in seven days. The mangoes are from Jagtial with the price fixed at Rs115 per kg.

“TSRTC managing director V.C. Sajjanar delivered the mangoes personally to the family of Kiran Raja and Ms Hema, the first customers, and thanked them for choosing Mango Express as their preferred choice. He said new initiatives are on the anvil to ramp up cargo services to cater to the needs of the people,” a TSRTC media release stated.