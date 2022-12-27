ADVERTISEMENT

TSRTC launches Singareni Darshan bus

December 27, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Singareni Darshan bus of TSRTC was launched by the chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and managing director VC Sajjanar at the Bus Bhavan

The Hindu Bureau

The Singareni Darshan service, a package tour to Singareni coal reserves to witness mining, at Bus Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

The Singareni Darshan bus of TSRTC was launched on Tuesday by the chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and managing director VC Sajjanar at the Bus Bhavan. The darshan costs ₹1600 and will include a tour of the underground mine, thermal power plant, open cast mine view and the rescue station.

The bus will start at 6 AM from Jubilee Bus Stand and reach Singareni Collieries Company Limited at 10:30 AM. The tourists will reach the mine rescue station at 12:30 PM followed by lunch at 2 PM, opencast view at 3:30 PM and power plant view at 5:30 PM. 

N Balram, Director (Finance) SCCL said that this package has been designed in such a way that one can directly enjoy the coal mine experience, especially this one which has a lot of history. It is a great thing that TSRTC is thinking about the comfort of passengers, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US