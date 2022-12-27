TSRTC launches Singareni Darshan bus

December 27, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Singareni Darshan bus of TSRTC was launched on Tuesday by the chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and managing director VC Sajjanar at the Bus Bhavan. The darshan costs ₹1600 and will include a tour of the underground mine, thermal power plant, open cast mine view and the rescue station.

The bus will start at 6 AM from Jubilee Bus Stand and reach Singareni Collieries Company Limited at 10:30 AM. The tourists will reach the mine rescue station at 12:30 PM followed by lunch at 2 PM, opencast view at 3:30 PM and power plant view at 5:30 PM.

N Balram, Director (Finance) SCCL said that this package has been designed in such a way that one can directly enjoy the coal mine experience, especially this one which has a lot of history. It is a great thing that TSRTC is thinking about the comfort of passengers, he added.