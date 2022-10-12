TSRTC Karimnagar region earns whopping revenue during just concluded Dasara festival season

Both regular and additional buses, operated from the 11 depots of the public transport entity, covered a distance of a little over 19 lakh kilometres

The Hindu Bureau KARIMNAGAR
October 12, 2022 10:43 IST

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Ramakrishna G.

The TSRTC Karimnagar region earned ₹7.71 crore revenue by operating 4172 bus services from 11 depots in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district to Hyderabad and Secunderabad during the Bathukamma and Dasara festival season from September 23 to October 10, 2022.

Both regular and additional buses, operated from the 11 depots of the public transport entity, covered a distance of a little over 19 lakh kilometres catering to the transport needs of the passengers during the just ended festival season, according to a TSRTC press release.

TSRTC Karimnagar Regional Manager Khusro Shah Khan thanked the passengers for extending their overwhelming patronage to the bus services of the public transport giant.

