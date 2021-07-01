TSRTC JAC protests over driver’s suicide

A day after the death by suicide of a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) driver at the Ranigunj-I depot, the TSRTC Joint Action Committee (JAC) staged dharnas across depots in the State and demanded justice.

The JAC alleged that the driver S Tirupathi Rao, who consumed a poisonous liquid on Tuesday and succumbed later, was harassed by the management over allocation of duties.

Trade unions, which are a part of the JAC, demanded that action be taken against those responsible. They also demanded suspension of certain officers, who they alleged were harassing the victim.

Several drivers and conductors on Wednesday wore black and raised the demands. Dharnas were staged near the Bus Bhavan, and Parigi, Suryapet, Shadnagar, Tandoor and Kushaiguda bus depots, among others.