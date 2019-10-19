TSRTC JAC open to talks, firm on today’s bandh

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Joint Action Committee is open to negotiations with the government, but will intensify the strike, including going ahead with the proposed State bandh on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, TSRTC JAC leader Ashwathama Reddy, flanked by K Raji Reddy and others, said the government was trying to intimidate striking staff by terming it as illegal.

Touching upon Friday’s High Court directions, he maintained that the TSRTC JAC was always ready for talks, but there was no response from the government.

“Even though we are ready for discussions, we will go ahead with the bandh on Saturday. This is a historic strike and has entered the 14th day now. The bandh will be as per schedule,” Mr Reddy said.

He said the TSRTC JAC was ready to discuss issues pertaining to the merger of the transport juggernaut with the State government.

Earlier in the day, Mr Reddy criticised the government for claiming that there was no State transport undertaking in certain States. He said that instead of invoking such examples, the government should take a look at south Indian States such as Andhra Pradesh with its fleet of 12,600 buses and Karnataka with over 20,000 buses.

He said after the TRS came to power, it did not spend money on procuring buses. Whatever buses have been added to the fleet, he claimed, are largely from Central government funds. He sought to know as to how contract for 46 petrol pumps have been given to the same person and that the unions had flagged the issue in the past.

The TSRTC JAC said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ‘cheated’ TSRTC workers as payments per pay scale revision, which is one of the 26 demands, have not been made.

Mr Reddy said the TSRTC workers have been standing steadfast in the face of adversity and despite police detentions are not cowing down. He said the TSRTC workers have given a call for another Sakala Janula Samme.

Opposition parties including the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party threw their weight behind the TSRTC staff and embarked on motorcycle rallies in different parts of the city.

The BJP-backed rally began at the BHEL Bus Depot and moved towards Kukatpally Bus Depot.

TSRTC JAC leader Ashwathama Reddy who was detained near Sundarayya Vignana Kendram joined BJP President Dr K Laxman. Accusing CM K Chandrasekhar Rao of doublespeak – before formation of Telangana and after coming to power – Dr Laxman said the government has been dragging its feet in resolving the RTC crisis. He also said the government has failed to look at the issue from a humanitarian standpoint.

“Is this democracy or autocracy,” Dr Laxman asked and took a swipe at the CM as he said that the issue could be resolved by thinking about it at his farmhouse.

Congress leaders V Hanumantha Rao and Ponnala Lakshmaiah also supported the strike.