TSRTC increases ticket price on toll roads; Transport Dept posts revenue growth of over 60%

April 01, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated April 03, 2023 12:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation on Saturday marginally increased bus fare given on certain long distance routes given the hike in toll prices.

According to TSRTC officials, the move came into force on Saturday. Officials, however, pointed out that the increase must not be construed as an increase in bus fare, and is not applicable to buses plying in city limits, and along routes on which buses do not have to pass through toll plazas.

“For instance, there are five toll plazas on the Hyderabad–Bengaluru route. Similarly, there are four toll plazas on the Hyderabad–Vijaywada route. The increase in minimal and will be in proportion to the increase in toll plaza fare. A vast majority of passengers will remain unaffected,” an TSRTC officer said.

In a separate development, the Transport Department on Saturday posted an increase in revenue of 60.92% over last year. According to data, the revenue achievement up to March 2023 was ₹6,390.80 crore. This is a marked increase in revenue as compared to revenue achievement up to March 2022 which was ₹3,971.38 crore. 

The department mopped up higher revenues in all categories which included quarterly tax, life tax, green tax, fee, detection and user charges. Given the recent drive to collect quarterly tax payments, the department clocked ₹779.09 crore as against last year’s ₹466.38 crore.

