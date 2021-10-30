Hyderabad

TSRTC Hospital to have ICU, Emergency Room

Workers of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) are likely to have better healthcare with a new Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Emergency Room at the TSRTC Hospital in Tarnaka scheduled to be inaugurated on November 1.

The facilities are scheduled to be inaugurated by TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan and Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar.

In a separate development, Mr. Sajjanar called on bus driver R. Anjaiah at NIMS. He was admitted there after proving to be instrumental in ‘rescuing 16 passengers’.


