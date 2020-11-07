TSRTC, GMR cargo sign MoU

HYDERABAD

07 November 2020 23:31 IST

TSRTC and GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote international export and import of vaccines, pharmaceuticals, and edibles, among other items, through First Mile and Last Mile Cargo Bus Feeder Service.

This will connect GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal to other parts of Telangana and its neighbouring states.

The MoU was signed at RGIA in the presence of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. TSRTC in-charge MD Sunil Sharma and CEO, GMR Cargo, Saurabh Kumar were the signatories.

“This is a great beginning of a wonderful partnership between TSRTC and GMR. Today’s beginning is a stepping stone for both the organisations to grow and prosper. This partnership will provide a seamless connectivity in logistic services at economical rates in Telangana and neighbouring states as well,” he said.

According to the MoU, TSRTC will be the first pick-up and deliver service to GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo Terminal. It will then provide last-mile connectivity to international imports landing at the airport from where these will go to different parts of the State, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

An official familiar with the development said that TSRTC expects to generate a revenue of minimum ₹30 lakh per month.