TSRTC fully vaccinates its 48,214 workers

Hyderabad

16 September 2021 20:53 IST

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation on Thursday fully vaccinated its workforce of 48,214 staff.

Two doses of Covishield were administered to 20,214 employees between ages 18 and 45 years, and also to 28,000 above the age of 45 years. As many as 17,649 drivers, 19,722 conductors, 2,380 mechanics, 1,603 helpers, 1,199 artisans, and several others were vaccinated. The staff includes as many as 5,034 women, of whom 4,486 are women conductors.

TSRTC Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar assured the public that with fully vaccinated staff, travelling in buses is much safer. He encouraged the public, including students, teachers, and daily wagers to take the TSRTC buses, as these have been thoroughly sanitised.

