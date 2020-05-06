TSRTC ferries 21 Bihar students home

As many as 21 students from Bihar, who had been stranded in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) at Palair in Kusumanchi mandal for over 40 days due to coronavirus lockdown, returned to their homes in a hired bus from Palair on Wednesday.

All the 21 students, including 15 boys and six girls, had studied Class IX in the Palair-based JNV as part of the student-exchange programme aimed at fostering national integration.

Responding to an appeal made by the JNV principal Koteshwara Rao, Collector R V Karnan facilitated the return journey of the stranded Bihar students by arranging a hired bus of the TSRTC, sources said.

All the 21 stranded students had left for Muzaffarpur district in the special bus on a long journey from the JNV premises in Palair on Wednesday afternoon.

As many as four staff members of the residential school, including DVN Rao, mathematics teacher at the Palair-based JNV, accompanied them in the bus to ensure hassle-free journey across the inter-State borders. According to sources, the transportation expenditure will be borne by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti.