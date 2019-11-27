TSRTC conductor resigns

Even as employees of the TSRTC, who called off their 52-day strike on Monday evening, are pleading with the management to let them resume duty, one RTC conductor has decided to put in his papers. The “resignation letter” that he has posted on social media has gone viral.

L. Krishna, attached to Suryapeta depot, told The Hindu that he posted the letter on social media as they were not being allowed to enter the depots, and police were arresting the employees. Firm on submitting his resignation as per the due procedure, he said, “ I cannot function as a slave without asserting my right as a worker. I hope now the Chief Minister will at least respect my fellow workers and let them join duty”.

“The Chief Minister did not even respond to 20 RTC workers dying because of the government’s adamant attitude. I wanted to work with self respect. Please accept my resignation immediately and release the amount due to me from the TSRTC,” he stated in the letter.

Mr. Krishna, a graduate, has put in 10 years of service as conductor.

“I draw a meagre salary of ₹16,000 and support my family of two children and aged parents. We had been waiting for pay revision since April 2017, but had faith in the Chief Minister and waited long enough before going on strike from October 5,” he said.

Facing humiliation

He said he discussed his resignation with his wife before deciding to go for it. “My family too felt it was better to resign rather than face humiliation from the management and the government,” he said.

He appealed to the government to give old-age pension to his parents as he was now an unemployed person, admission to his children in a government school and other benefits.