TSRTC bus driver killed in hit-and-run accident

Hyderabad

27 June 2020 22:36 IST

A 35-year-old TSRTC bus driver was killed after he was run over by an unidentified vehicle at Kothwalguda in RGI Airport police station limits here on Friday night.

The victim, T Lingam Goud, a driver at BHEL depot, is a resident of Madhura Nagar in Shamshabad. The accident took place around 10.20 p.m. on ORR service road while he was returning home from work on his two-wheeler. “An unidentified vehicle hit his bike, following which he fell on the road and died on the spot. He was found lying dead by other motorists, who alerted us,” police said.

A case was registered, body was sent to Osmania General Hospital morgue and police are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras to identify the unidentified vehicle.

