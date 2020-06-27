TSRTC bus driver killed in hit-and-run accident
A 35-year-old TSRTC bus driver was killed after he was run over by an unidentified vehicle at Kothwalguda in RGI Airport police station limits here on Friday night.
The victim, T Lingam Goud, a driver at BHEL depot, is a resident of Madhura Nagar in Shamshabad. The accident took place around 10.20 p.m. on ORR service road while he was returning home from work on his two-wheeler. “An unidentified vehicle hit his bike, following which he fell on the road and died on the spot. He was found lying dead by other motorists, who alerted us,” police said.
A case was registered, body was sent to Osmania General Hospital morgue and police are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras to identify the unidentified vehicle.
Why you should pay for news - know more