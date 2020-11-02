TSRTC, APSRTC to ink deal today on resumption of bus services

HYDERABAD

02 November 2020 00:39 IST

Services were stalled following the COVID lockdown

After months of gridlock, the transport undertakings of Telangana State and Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday on resumption of inter-state bus services.

While bus services from Telangana to states such as Karnataka and Maharashtra had resumed, both Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) had not started their services as they could not agree on mutually-agreeable terms. These terms included the number of buses to ply between the two states, and the number of kilometres each STU should run to either State.

On Sunday, TSRTC confirmed that an MoU would be signed between the managing directors of both TSRTC and APSRTC in the presence of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said that the MoU would also restart the much needed revenue generation for TSRTC. The transport juggernaut had lost revenue as buses to Andhra Pradesh did not ply during Dasara.