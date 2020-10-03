TSRTC adds very less to its city bus fleet

While Bengaluru added nearly 2,000 buses since 2015-16, Hyderabad could add only 250

While Bengaluru added nearly 2,000 buses to its city fleet since financial year 2015-16, Hyderabad, during the same period, could add only 250.

A comparison of city fleets of the two State transport undertakings – the Benguluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TSRTC) Greater Hyderabad Zone – shows this yawing gap. Both cities have approximately the same population. But while the BMTC, as shown on its website, has a fleet size of 6,460, the GHZ has 2,982 buses.

According to data obtained by means of the Right to Information Act of 2005, transport researcher G S R Chaitanya found out that the GHZ fleet size has decreased over the years. While in FY 2014-15 it was 3,811, this number declined in FY 2019-2020 to 2,982.

Of the 250 buses which were added to the GHZ fleet, 52 were Super Luxury buses which primarily ply inter-State routes, but at times are also are used for intra-State travel.

Another six were inter-State Garuda Plus buses, and 37 were Rajdhani buses, which also ply inter-State routes.

Most of the city buses – five city ordinary buses, 80 Metro Luxury AC buses and 45 Metro Delux buses - were added to the GHZ fleet in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Data also showed that while the average age of buses in GHZ is a little over 9.56 lakh km, it also gives an idea of how close to the bus scrapping age of 15 lakh km the GHZ fleet is. The age profile of the buses, also obtained by Mr Chaitanya, shows that in addition to 149 buses which have crossed this threshold, there are at least 176 buses which have run between 14 lakh km and 15 lakh km, and another 196 which have run between 13 lakh km and 14 lakh km. As many as 220 buses have run between 12 lakh km to 13 lakh km. In terms of age in years, there are over 600 buses which are over 15 years old.

“Buses are generally scrapped after running 15 lakh km. The data shows that there are several buses which are close to that 15 lakh mark, or have crossed it. It is only a matter of time that many will reach the scrapping age,” Mr Chaitanya said, adding that there is a pressing need to increase the fleet size in GHZ. He also explained that per Service Level Benchmarks for Urban Transport, there is a need to increase buses for every lakh of the city’s population.

As per the data, 634 City Ordinary buses have been scrapped since FY 2014-15. Again, most of them were scrapped in FY 2014-15, FY 2015-16 and 2016-17.