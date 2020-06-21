TSRJC Sarvail steals the show

The Telangana State Residential Junior College, Sarvail in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, stole the show in Intermediate results among the 35 TSR junior colleges managed by the Telangana Educational Institutions Society (TREIS), by securing top marks in all the streams.

Toppers from the MPC and BiPC groups were from Sarvail college with all the top four marks in the BiPC stream going to students from this institution. In the MEC stream too, the second highest mark was from this institution.

The toppers include K. Omkar (989 marks) from TSRJC Sarvail, K. Shivani (988 marks) from TSRJC Hasanparthy, K. Mahalaxmi (987 marks) from TSRJC Choutuppal, T. Mohana Krishna (987 marks) from TSRJC Sarvail and M. Harshita (987 marks) from TSRJC Vikarabad in the MPC stream.

In the BiPC group, S. Yeswath from TSRJC Sarvail topped with 987 marks and the next three — P. Mahesh (984 marks), B. Poonitha Reddy (984 marks) and K. Shiva Kumar (983 marks) also hail from TSRJC Sarvail.

In the MEC group, K. Sai Chandana secured 976 marks from TSRJC Hasanparthy and S. Mohammed Saddam Hussain secured 974 marks from TSRJC Sarvail.

According to secretary of TREIS S. Venkateshwara Sharma, the institutions secured 95.3% passes while the State average was 68.86%. Out of the 35 TSR Junior Colleges, nine colleges secured 100% passes.

About 75% students got above 90% marks while eight colleges secured an average of above 98% and 71% of institutions secured above 95% results.

In the first year results, two colleges secured 100% passes while overall pass percentage was 90.9%.

The TREIS institutions were set up with an objective to impart quality education to rural talented children from below poverty line families.